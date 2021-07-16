Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of June was dry and this is normal.
The vegetation greenness was normal with a declining trend.
VCI forecast indicates normal vegetation greenness for month of July.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Most crops withered due to moisture stress.
However, some crops were at grain filling and harvesting stage.
Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock migration and deaths.
Confirmed cases of CCPP, Anthrax and FMD diseases were reported.
Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were favourable.
Milk consumption was below normal range.
Water distances were within normal range.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
About 75.6 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
About 15.1 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms