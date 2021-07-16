Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The month of June was dry and this is normal.

 The vegetation greenness was normal with a declining trend.

 VCI forecast indicates normal vegetation greenness for month of July.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Most crops withered due to moisture stress.

However, some crops were at grain filling and harvesting stage.

 Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock migration and deaths.

 Confirmed cases of CCPP, Anthrax and FMD diseases were reported.

 Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade were favourable.

 Milk consumption was below normal range.

 Water distances were within normal range.

 The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

 Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

 About 75.6 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

 About 15.1 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms