Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of June was dry in most parts of the county and this is normal.

▪ The vegetation greenness was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Harvesting of food crops was on-going across the livelihood zone. However, wilting of late planted crops was reported.

▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with no abnormal cases of livestock migration and deaths as a result of drought. However, suspected cases of contagious caprine pleuro pneumonia disease were reported.

▪ Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.

▪ Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.