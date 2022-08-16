Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of July was dry and this is normal.

▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crops are at harvesting stage with farmers recording little or no harvests.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths.

▪ Confirmed cases of Trypanosomiasis, FMD, CCPP, Fowl Typhoid and Rabies were reported.

▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is not normal at this time of the year.

▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at vendor was higher compared to normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were above normal.

▪ About 62 percent of households had acceptable food consumption score.

▪ About 19.6 and 7.0 percent of the households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.