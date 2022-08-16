Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month of July was dry and this is normal.
▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crops are at harvesting stage with farmers recording little or no harvests.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths.
▪ Confirmed cases of Trypanosomiasis, FMD, CCPP, Fowl Typhoid and Rabies were reported.
▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is not normal at this time of the year.
▪ Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at vendor was higher compared to normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were above normal.
▪ About 62 percent of households had acceptable food consumption score.
▪ About 19.6 and 7.0 percent of the households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.