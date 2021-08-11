Kenya

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of July was dry and this is normal.

  • The vegetation greenness was normal with a declining trend. However, forage condition was below normal.

  • VCI forecast indicates normal vegetation greenness for month of August.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Expected crop production is below normal.

  • Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths and early migration patterns.

  • Cases of CCPP, trypanosomiasis, PPR, FMD,
    LSD and East Coast Fever diseases reported.

  • Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade were favourable.

  • Milk consumption was normal.

  • Water distances were within normal range.

  • The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

  • About 73.8 percent households were in acceptable food consumption category.

  • About 21.1 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms

