Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of July was dry and this is normal.
The vegetation greenness was normal with a declining trend. However, forage condition was below normal.
VCI forecast indicates normal vegetation greenness for month of August.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Expected crop production is below normal.
Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths and early migration patterns.
Cases of CCPP, trypanosomiasis, PPR, FMD,
LSD and East Coast Fever diseases reported.
Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were favourable.
Milk consumption was normal.
Water distances were within normal range.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
About 73.8 percent households were in acceptable food consumption category.
About 21.1 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms