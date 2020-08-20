Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of July was dry in most parts of the county with few areas experiencing light showers and this is normal.

▪ The vegetation greenness was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Harvesting of food crops was on going across the livelihood zones. However, there was wilting of late planted crops.

▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with no abnormal cases of livestock migration and deaths because of drought. However, suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle was reported.

▪ Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.

▪ Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.