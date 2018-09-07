Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- No rainfall was received in July and this is normal.

- The vegetation condition was good and above the normal range.

Production Indicators

- Crops at the farms were in fair condition and harvesting of the same was on-going.

- Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair for all the species with no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death reported.

- Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

- Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.

- Milk consumption was within normal range.

- Distances to water sources were within normal range.

- The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.

- Households employed normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.