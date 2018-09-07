07 Sep 2018

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.18 MB)

Biophysical Indicators
- No rainfall was received in July and this is normal.
- The vegetation condition was good and above the normal range.

Production Indicators
- Crops at the farms were in fair condition and harvesting of the same was on-going.
- Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair for all the species with no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death reported.
- Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators
- Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.
- Milk consumption was within normal range.
- Distances to water sources were within normal range.
- The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators
- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.
- Households employed normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.