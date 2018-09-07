Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- No rainfall was received in July and this is normal.
- The vegetation condition was good and above the normal range.
Production Indicators
- Crops at the farms were in fair condition and harvesting of the same was on-going.
- Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair for all the species with no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death reported.
- Milk production was below normal.
Access Indicators
- Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.
- Milk consumption was within normal range.
- Distances to water sources were within normal range.
- The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.
- Households employed normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.