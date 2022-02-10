Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The county experienced light showers and sunny days during the month of January.

▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.

▪ VCI forecast for the month of February indicates normal to above normal vegetation greenness

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Majority of crops were in knee high, flowering and fruit filling stage and in fair to poor condition.

▪ Livestock body condition was poor to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths and migration patterns.

▪ Cases of Foot & mouth, East Coast Fever and Anaplasmosis in cattle were reported.

▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

▪ About 82.6 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ About 21.5 and 4.1 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.