Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The county experienced light showers and sunny days during the month of January.
▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.
▪ VCI forecast for the month of February indicates normal to above normal vegetation greenness
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Majority of crops were in knee high, flowering and fruit filling stage and in fair to poor condition.
▪ Livestock body condition was poor to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths and migration patterns.
▪ Cases of Foot & mouth, East Coast Fever and Anaplasmosis in cattle were reported.
▪ Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 82.6 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ About 21.5 and 4.1 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.