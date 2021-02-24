Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Light showers of rains were reported in few areas of the county. The rains were below normal

▪ The vegetation greenness was normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crops were mainly at grain filling/harvesting stage with fair condition due to moisture stress.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good with normal cases of livestock migration and no deaths because of drought reported.

▪ Lumpy Skin Disease, Foot and Mouth disease,

Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia,

Trypanosomiasis and Peste des Petits Ruminants were reported across the county.

With deaths being reported due to diseases

▪ Cases of desert locust and quelea quelea bird’s invasion were reported.

▪ Milk production was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

▪ About 87 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ Households employed normal consumptionbased coping mechanisms