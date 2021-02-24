Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ Light showers of rains were reported in few areas of the county. The rains were below normal
▪ The vegetation greenness was normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crops were mainly at grain filling/harvesting stage with fair condition due to moisture stress.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good with normal cases of livestock migration and no deaths because of drought reported.
▪ Lumpy Skin Disease, Foot and Mouth disease,
Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia,
Trypanosomiasis and Peste des Petits Ruminants were reported across the county.
With deaths being reported due to diseases
▪ Cases of desert locust and quelea quelea bird’s invasion were reported.
▪ Milk production was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 87 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ Households employed normal consumptionbased coping mechanisms