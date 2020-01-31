Kenya

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • The county experienced off-season rains across the livelihoods.
  • The vegetation greenness was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators

  • Crops were mainly at physiological stage of maturity and in good condition.
  • Locust infestation on acacia species, green grams and cowpeas pods has been reported in Mwingi North. Mwingi West and Mwingi Central.
  • Livestock body condition was fair to good for all the species. Suspected Lumpy skin disease was reported.
  • Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade were unfavourable compared to long term mean.
  • Milk consumption was within normal range.
  • Water distances were below normal range.
  • The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The percentage of children mid at risk of malnutrition was above normal range.
  • Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.

