Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The county experienced off-season rains across the livelihoods.
- The vegetation greenness was above normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- Crops were mainly at physiological stage of maturity and in good condition.
- Locust infestation on acacia species, green grams and cowpeas pods has been reported in Mwingi North. Mwingi West and Mwingi Central.
- Livestock body condition was fair to good for all the species. Suspected Lumpy skin disease was reported.
- Milk production was below normal.
Access Indicators
- Terms of trade were unfavourable compared to long term mean.
- Milk consumption was within normal range.
- Water distances were below normal range.
- The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
- The percentage of children mid at risk of malnutrition was above normal range.
- Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.