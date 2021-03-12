Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of February was dry and this is normal at this time of the year.

▪ The vegetation greenness was normal.

▪ Forecast indicates normal to above normal vegetation greenness and soil moisture.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crops were mainly at harvesting stage with fair condition.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good with normal cases of livestock migration and deaths.

▪ Confirmed cases of CCPP and PPR disease were reported in Kitui Rural, Kitui East and Mwingi Central sub counties.

▪ Cases of desert locust Invasion were reported.

▪ Milk production was slightly below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable.

▪ Milk consumption was within normal range.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

▪ About 87 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ Households employed normal consumption based coping mechanisms.