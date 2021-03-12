Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month of February was dry and this is normal at this time of the year.
▪ The vegetation greenness was normal.
▪ Forecast indicates normal to above normal vegetation greenness and soil moisture.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crops were mainly at harvesting stage with fair condition.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good with normal cases of livestock migration and deaths.
▪ Confirmed cases of CCPP and PPR disease were reported in Kitui Rural, Kitui East and Mwingi Central sub counties.
▪ Cases of desert locust Invasion were reported.
▪ Milk production was slightly below normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable.
▪ Milk consumption was within normal range.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 87 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ Households employed normal consumption based coping mechanisms.