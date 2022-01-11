Kenya

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county received enhanced rains in December.

  • Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.

  • VCI forecast for the month of January indicates normal vegetation greenness.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Majority of crops were in germination and knee high stage and in fair to good condition.

  • Livestock body condition was poor to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths and migration patterns.

  • Cases of East Coast Fever and Anaplasmosis in cattle were reported.

  • Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade were unfavourable.

  • Milk consumption was below normal range.

  • Water distances were within normal range.

  • The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

  • About 70.5 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

  • About 21 and 4.5 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.

