Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The county received enhanced rains in December.
Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.
VCI forecast for the month of January indicates normal vegetation greenness.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Majority of crops were in germination and knee high stage and in fair to good condition.
Livestock body condition was poor to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths and migration patterns.
Cases of East Coast Fever and Anaplasmosis in cattle were reported.
Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were unfavourable.
Milk consumption was below normal range.
Water distances were within normal range.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
About 70.5 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
About 21 and 4.5 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.