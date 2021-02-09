Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The onset of 2020 short rains was timely in third dekad of October and ceasation was early.

▪ The vegetation greenness was normal. Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crops were mainly at flowering/tasselling stage with fair condition due to moisture stress.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good with normal cases of livestock migration and no deaths because of drought reported.

▪ Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle was reported in Mwingi North Sub County.

▪ Cases of desert locust invasion were reported.

▪ Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

▪ About 82 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ Households employed normal consumptionbased coping mechanisms.