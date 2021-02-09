Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The onset of 2020 short rains was timely in third dekad of October and ceasation was early.
▪ The vegetation greenness was normal. Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crops were mainly at flowering/tasselling stage
with fair condition due to moisture stress.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good with normal cases of livestock migration and no deaths because of drought reported.
▪ Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle was reported in Mwingi North Sub County.
▪ Cases of desert locust invasion were reported.
▪ Milk production was below normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 82 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ Households employed normal consumptionbased coping mechanisms.