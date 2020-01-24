Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The county experienced above normal rainfall with good temporal and uneven spatial distribution with late cessation.
The vegetation greenness was above normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Crops were mainly at flowering stage/fruit filling and in good condition.
Maize infestation by fall armyworms was reported.
Livestock body condition was fair to good for all the species with no abnormal cases of livestock diseases and deaths reported.
Milk production was below normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were unfavourable compared to long term mean.
Milk consumption was within normal range.
Water distances were below normal range.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
The percentage of children mid at risk of malnutrition was above normal range.
Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.