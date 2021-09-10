Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of August was dry and this is normal.

▪ Vegetation greenness ranged from moderate to normal with a declining trend. Moreover, forage condition was below normal.

▪ VCI forecast indicates normal to below normal vegetation greenness for the month of August.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Actual crop production was lower than normal.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths and unusual migration patterns.

▪ Confirmed cases of CCPP were reported. ▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range. ▪ About 72.6 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ About 23 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms