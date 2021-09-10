Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month of August was dry and this is normal.
▪ Vegetation greenness ranged from moderate to normal with a declining trend. Moreover, forage condition was below normal.
▪ VCI forecast indicates normal to below normal vegetation greenness for the month of August.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Actual crop production was lower than normal.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths and unusual migration patterns.
▪ Confirmed cases of CCPP were reported. ▪ Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range. ▪ About 72.6 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ About 23 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms