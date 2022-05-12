Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The onset of the 2022 long rains was late in the third week of April.

▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Majority of crops were in germination stage with poor condition.

▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths.

▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is not normal at this time of the year.

▪ Suspected cases of foot and mouth disease in cattle were reported in Zombe/Mwitika ward.

▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

About 69.1 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ About 17.5 and 0.7 percent of the households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.