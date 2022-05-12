Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The onset of the 2022 long rains was late in the third week of April.
▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Majority of crops were in germination stage with poor condition.
▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths.
▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is not normal at this time of the year.
▪ Suspected cases of foot and mouth disease in cattle were reported in Zombe/Mwitika ward.
▪ Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
About 69.1 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ About 17.5 and 0.7 percent of the households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.