Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The county experienced depressed rainfall with late onset in the first dekad of April.

▪ The vegetation greenness was below normal.

▪ VCI forecast indicates normal to above normal vegetation greenness.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Early planted crops had germinated and were in poor condition due to moisture stress.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock migration and deaths.

▪ Confirmed cases of FMD, Trypanomiasis and Helmithiasis diseases were reported.

▪ Milk production was within normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable.

▪ Milk consumption was within normal range.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

▪ About 76.3 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ About 16.7 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food based coping mechanisms