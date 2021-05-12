Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The county experienced depressed rainfall with late onset in the first dekad of April.
▪ The vegetation greenness was below normal.
▪ VCI forecast indicates normal to above normal vegetation greenness.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Early planted crops had germinated and were in poor condition due to moisture stress.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock migration and deaths.
▪ Confirmed cases of FMD, Trypanomiasis and Helmithiasis diseases were reported.
▪ Milk production was within normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable.
▪ Milk consumption was within normal range.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 76.3 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ About 16.7 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food based coping mechanisms