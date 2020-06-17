Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The county received near normal rains with early onset.

▪ The vegetation greenness was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crops were mainly at germination stage and in good condition.

▪ Livestock body condition was good and normal with no abnormal cases of livestock migration and deaths as a result of drought. However, suspected cases of lumpy Skin disease, foot & mouth disease and contagious caprine pleuro pneumonia were reported.

▪ Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.

▪ Milk consumption was below the long-term average.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.

▪ Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.