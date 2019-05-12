12 May 2019

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

 The onset of the long rains was in the third dekad of April compared to second dekad of March normally.

 The vegetation greenness was below normal Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Land preparation and re-planting was ongoing.

 Livestock body condition was fair for all the species with no abnormal cases of livestock diseases and death reported.

 Milk production was within the normal range.

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.

 Milk consumption was within the normal range.

 Distances to water sources were above normal range.

 The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

 The percentage of children mid at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.

 Households employed normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food

