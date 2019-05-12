Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators
The onset of the long rains was in the third dekad of April compared to second dekad of March normally.
The vegetation greenness was below normal Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Land preparation and re-planting was ongoing.
Livestock body condition was fair for all the species with no abnormal cases of livestock diseases and death reported.
Milk production was within the normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.
Milk consumption was within the normal range.
Distances to water sources were above normal range.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
The percentage of children mid at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.
Households employed normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food