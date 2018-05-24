24 May 2018

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Government of Kenya
Biophysical Indicators
- The county received 297.5 percent of normal rainfall which was evenly distributed in amount, time and space.
- The vegetation condition was good and above the normal range.

Production Indicators
- Crops were at flowering stage and in good condition.
- Livestock body condition was moderate, neither fat nor thin and this is normal at this time of the year.
- Milk production was slightly below normal.
- Livestock migration patterns were normal.
- No abnormal cases of livestock deaths were reported.

Access Indicators
- Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.
- Milk consumption was slightly below normal.
- Distances to water sources were within normal range.
- The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators
- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was slightly above normal.
- Households employed normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.

