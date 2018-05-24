Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- The county received 297.5 percent of normal rainfall which was evenly distributed in amount, time and space.

- The vegetation condition was good and above the normal range.

Production Indicators

- Crops were at flowering stage and in good condition.

- Livestock body condition was moderate, neither fat nor thin and this is normal at this time of the year.

- Milk production was slightly below normal.

- Livestock migration patterns were normal.

- No abnormal cases of livestock deaths were reported.

Access Indicators

- Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.

- Milk consumption was slightly below normal.

- Distances to water sources were within normal range.

- The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was slightly above normal.

- Households employed normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.