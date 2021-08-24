Kilifi county: Flood early warning communication strategy - 2021

Kilifi County is greatly affected by the frequent occurrence of flood events that occur as a result of heavy rainfall further upstream. The floods lead to; loss of life, disruption livelihoods, destruction of properties and farms and destruction of infrastructure. As the frequency and intensity of flood events is expected to increase with climate change, as a county, we all need to appreciate the adverse impacts these events could have and the threat these will pose to communities at risk in the county if we don’t act. These events also pose a threat to our livelihood as a county impeding the realization of the County CIDP and the national Vision 2030. There is need to take action now and in future to mitigate the negative impacts of floods and establish a situation where present and future generations will have better livelihoods that can sustain their well-being, live in peace and enjoy good health.

The development and implementation of effective and reliable flood early warning communication systems in Kilifi County is key in forewarning and reducing the negative impacts of floods in the county. Going forward the County government will in collaboration with other key stakeholders ensure that the strategy is effectively implemented with a focus on;

• Extending the lead time of warning

• Improving context appropriateness of warnings

• Enhancing greater participation and ownership of the forecasts by county and affected communities

• Strengthening effective communication and dissemination structure for early warnings

• Enhance use of appropriate channel to alert the affected communities

• Ensure warning messages are understood by users in high flood risk regions/locations

• Right targeting of warning service to relevant and specific users in high flood risk regions/locations