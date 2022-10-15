Kenya

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

  • The month under review recorded minimal rains along the coastal belt of mixed farming and dairy livelihood zones.
  • On average, the state of water sources was fair across the livelihood zones with longer distances experienced in livestock livehood zone.
  • The county recorded on average moderate vegetation condition with Ganze sub county within the livestock livelihood zone recording severe vegetation condition.

Related Content