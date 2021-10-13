Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
The month under review recorded minimal average rains compared to the previous month.
The state of water sources on average ranged between fair to poor across the livelihood zones indicating a below normal situation for this time of the year.
The county recorded on average moderate drought with some pockets recording poor to depleted pastures condition, a below normal situation for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged from fair to poor across the livelihood zone.
Milk production remained stable for the month under review compared to the previous month.
Livestock body condition continued deteriorating.
Access indicators
Average distance to water sources by households and livestock recorded an in increase in the month of September compared to the previous month.
Average livestock prices recorded a decrease for the month under review compared to the previous month.
Average maize price recorded a two percent increase compared to the previous month while beans recorded a decrease of 2.3 percent.
Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
- The month under review recorded zero percent cases of children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.