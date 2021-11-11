Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

 The month under review recorded very minimal rains.

 The state of water sources was poor across the livelihood zones.

 The county recorded on average moderate drought condition.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

 On average the livestock body condition for all species was poor across the livelihood zone.

 Milk production decreased for the month under review.

 Livestock body condition continued deteriorating.

Access indicators

 There was an increase in average distance to water sources by households and livestock for the month under review.

 Average livestock prices recorded a decrease for the month under review.

 The average maize price recorded a slight decrease for the month under review.

 Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

 The month under review recorded zero point three percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.