Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

 The month under review recorded very minimal rains.
 The state of water sources was poor across the livelihood zones.
 The county recorded on average moderate drought condition.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
 On average the livestock body condition for all species was poor across the livelihood zone.
 Milk production decreased for the month under review.
 Livestock body condition continued deteriorating.

Access indicators
 There was an increase in average distance to water sources by households and livestock for the month under review.
 Average livestock prices recorded a decrease for the month under review.
 The average maize price recorded a slight decrease for the month under review.
 Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators
 The month under review recorded zero point three percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.

