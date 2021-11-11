Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
The month under review recorded very minimal rains.
The state of water sources was poor across the livelihood zones.
The county recorded on average moderate drought condition.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
On average the livestock body condition for all species was poor across the livelihood zone.
Milk production decreased for the month under review.
Livestock body condition continued deteriorating.
Access indicators
There was an increase in average distance to water sources by households and livestock for the month under review.
Average livestock prices recorded a decrease for the month under review.
The average maize price recorded a slight decrease for the month under review.
Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
The month under review recorded zero point three percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.