Kenya

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

  • The month under review recorded rains below long term mean at this time of the year.

  • The state of water sources ranged between fair to good across the livelihood zones.

  • Average distance to water sources by households and livestock was below the short term mean at this time of the year but a slight increase compared to the previous month.

  • Average Vegetation condition remained good across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators

  • On average the livestock body condition ranged from fair to good for all species across the livelihood zone.

  • Cases of intra-migration were recorded in the livestock farming zones of Ganze and Magarini sub counties during the month under review.

  • Average milk production in October was above the short term mean at this time of the year.

  • Cassava crop in good condition across the livelihood zones.

Access indicators

  • Average cattle and goat prices remained stable during the month under review.

  • Average food prices recorded a slight decrease in the month of September.

  • Terms of Trade recorded an increase for the month under review compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

  • During the month under review there was a decrease in in nutritional status of the under fives.

