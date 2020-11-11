Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

Average distance to water sources by households and livestock was below the short term mean at this time of the year but a slight increase compared to the previous month.

The state of water sources ranged between fair to good across the livelihood zones.

The month under review recorded rains below long term mean at this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

On average the livestock body condition ranged from fair to good for all species across the livelihood zone.

Cases of intra-migration were recorded in the livestock farming zones of Ganze and Magarini sub counties during the month under review.

Average milk production in October was above the short term mean at this time of the year.