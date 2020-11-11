Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020
Attachments
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
The month under review recorded rains below long term mean at this time of the year.
The state of water sources ranged between fair to good across the livelihood zones.
Average distance to water sources by households and livestock was below the short term mean at this time of the year but a slight increase compared to the previous month.
Average Vegetation condition remained good across the livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
On average the livestock body condition ranged from fair to good for all species across the livelihood zone.
Cases of intra-migration were recorded in the livestock farming zones of Ganze and Magarini sub counties during the month under review.
Average milk production in October was above the short term mean at this time of the year.
Cassava crop in good condition across the livelihood zones.
Access indicators
Average cattle and goat prices remained stable during the month under review.
Average food prices recorded a slight decrease in the month of September.
Terms of Trade recorded an increase for the month under review compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
- During the month under review there was a decrease in in nutritional status of the under fives.