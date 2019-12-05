05 Dec 2019

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

 The month of October recorded significant amount of rains across the livelihood zones.

  • Vegetation condition continued to record an improvement but still below normal in some pockets across the livelihood zones.

  • The state of water sources continued to improves due to recharge of main water sources.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

 Planting, weeding were main activities during the month

  • Livestock body condition ranged between good and fair in October.

  • Milk production recorded a decrease compared to the previous month

Access indicators

 On average milk consumption recorded a decrease.

  • Average distances to the water sources both for livestock and households recorded some slight decrease with livestock faming zone recording high distances.

  • Average food price remained high and expected to remain high due to high demand attributed to poor 2019 long rains season.

  • Terms of Trade recorded a decreased in the month of October.

Utilization indicators

 On average the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition recorded an increase.

  • Households’ food consumption ranged between poor and acceptable with some parts of the county recording good number at borderline.

