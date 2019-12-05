Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

 The month of October recorded significant amount of rains across the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition continued to record an improvement but still below normal in some pockets across the livelihood zones.

The state of water sources continued to improves due to recharge of main water sources.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

 Planting, weeding were main activities during the month

Livestock body condition ranged between good and fair in October.

Milk production recorded a decrease compared to the previous month

Access indicators

 On average milk consumption recorded a decrease.

Average distances to the water sources both for livestock and households recorded some slight decrease with livestock faming zone recording high distances.

Average food price remained high and expected to remain high due to high demand attributed to poor 2019 long rains season.

Terms of Trade recorded a decreased in the month of October.

Utilization indicators

 On average the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition recorded an increase.