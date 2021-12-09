Kenya

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

  • The month under review recorded minimal rains compared to normal.

  • The state of water sources was poor across the livelihood zones as no recharge was recorded.

  • The county recorded on average severe drought condition.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged from fair to poor across the livelihood zone.

  • Milk production recorded a decreased for the month under review.

  • Intra migration of livestock continued in the livestock and Marginal Mixed Farming zones.

Access indicators

  • There was an increase in average distance to water sources by households and livestock for the month under review.

  • Average livestock prices recorded a decrease for the month under review.

  • The average maize price recorded an increase compared to last month.

  • Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

  • The month under review recorded zero point one percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.

  • Some households in the livestock and food cropping zone were in poor food consumption.

  • Households continued to employ consumption coping strategies as food security declined.

