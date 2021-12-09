Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
The month under review recorded minimal rains compared to normal.
The state of water sources was poor across the livelihood zones as no recharge was recorded.
The county recorded on average severe drought condition.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged from fair to poor across the livelihood zone.
Milk production recorded a decreased for the month under review.
Intra migration of livestock continued in the livestock and Marginal Mixed Farming zones.
Access indicators
There was an increase in average distance to water sources by households and livestock for the month under review.
Average livestock prices recorded a decrease for the month under review.
The average maize price recorded an increase compared to last month.
Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
The month under review recorded zero point one percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.
Some households in the livestock and food cropping zone were in poor food consumption.
Households continued to employ consumption coping strategies as food security declined.