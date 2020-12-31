Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

• The month under review recorded some rains below the long term mean.

• The state of water sources ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.

• Average distance to water sources by households and livestock recorded some decrease compared to the previous month.

• On average the county recorded normal Vegetation condition with a score of 44.4.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

• On average the livestock body condition ranged from fair to good for all species across the livelihood zone.

• Average milk production in November was above the short term mean at this time of the year.

• Cassava crop in good condition across the livelihood zones with some areas recording moisture stress for the maize crop.

Access indicators

• Average cattle price recorded some decrease while average goat price remained stable during the month under review.

• Average price of maize and beans recorded a slight decrease in the month of November.

• Terms of Trade recorded an increase for the month under review compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

• Nutritional status of the under-fives remained stable compared to previous month