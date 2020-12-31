Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Attachments
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
• The month under review recorded some rains below the long term mean.
• The state of water sources ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.
• Average distance to water sources by households and livestock recorded some decrease compared to the previous month.
• On average the county recorded normal Vegetation condition with a score of 44.4.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
• On average the livestock body condition ranged from fair to good
for all species across the livelihood zone.
• Average milk production in November was above the short term mean at this time of the year.
• Cassava crop in good condition across the livelihood zones with some areas recording moisture stress for the maize crop.
Access indicators
• Average cattle price recorded some decrease while average goat
price remained stable during the month under review.
• Average price of maize and beans recorded a slight decrease in the month of November.
• Terms of Trade recorded an increase for the month under review compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
• Nutritional status of the under-fives remained stable compared to previous month