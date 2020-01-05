Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
• The month of November recorded high amount of rains above long term mean at this time of the year.
• Vegetation condition continued to record an improvement across the livelihood zones.
• The state of water sources continued to improves due to recharge of surface water sources.
Production indicators
• Short rains crops weeding and spraying were the main activities during the month of November.
• Livestock body condition was good across the zones in November.
• Milk production recorded an increase compared to the previous month.
Access indicators
• For the month of November, milk consumption remained stable.
• Average distances to the water sources for households remained stable while for livestock recorded minimal decrease.
• Average food price remained high and expected to remain high till next good crop harvest.
• Terms of Trade recorded an increase in the month of November.
Utilization indicators
• On average the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained stable compared to the previous month.
• Households’ food consumption ranged between poor and acceptable with some parts of the county recording a high number at borderline.