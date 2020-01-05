Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

• The month of November recorded high amount of rains above long term mean at this time of the year.

• Vegetation condition continued to record an improvement across the livelihood zones.

• The state of water sources continued to improves due to recharge of surface water sources.

Production indicators

• Short rains crops weeding and spraying were the main activities during the month of November.

• Livestock body condition was good across the zones in November.

• Milk production recorded an increase compared to the previous month.

Access indicators

• For the month of November, milk consumption remained stable.

• Average distances to the water sources for households remained stable while for livestock recorded minimal decrease.

• Average food price remained high and expected to remain high till next good crop harvest.

• Terms of Trade recorded an increase in the month of November.

Utilization indicators

• On average the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained stable compared to the previous month.

• Households’ food consumption ranged between poor and acceptable with some parts of the county recording a high number at borderline.