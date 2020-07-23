Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Attachments
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
• The month under review recorded an increased amount of rainfall compared to the previous month.
• The state of water sources was good across the livelihood zones.
• Average distance to water sources by households and livestock was below the short term mean at this time of the year.
• Vegetation condition remained good across the livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
• Livestock body condition was good for all species across the livelihood zone.
• No livestock migration was recorded during the month under review.
• There was an increase in average milk production.
• On average crops condition in the farms was good.
Access indicators
• Average livestock prices recorded an increase in the month of May.
• Average food (maize and bean) prices recorded some decrease.
• Terms of Trade recorded a slight increase for the month under review compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
• Proportion of children at risk of malnutrition recorded an increase in May.