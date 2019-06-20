Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
The month of May recorded significant rains with uneven distribution - The state of water sources was below normal at this time of the year.
The vegetation condition ranged between fair to good across all livelihood zones with areas of Ganze, Magarini and Kilifi North recording extreme vegetation deficit.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Livestock body condition continued improving as pasture and water sources improved.
Milk production remained stable in May compared to the previous month.
Access indicators
Milk consumption recorded a decrease.
Average distances to the water sources both for livestock and households recorded a decrease.
Average food price remained high and expected to remain high till harvesting season.
Terms of trade recorded a decrease for the month of May.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition recorded an increase.
Coping Strategy Index (CSI) recorded an increase.
Some households recorded low dietary diversity.