Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

• The month under review remained generally dry with high temperatures recorded across the livelihood zones.

• The state of water sources on average ranged between fair to poor across the livelihood zones indicating a below normal situation for this time of the year.

• The county recorded an average of moderate vegetation deficit with some pockets recording depleted vegetation.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

• On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged from fair to poor across the livelihood zone.

• Cases of intra and inter and intra-migration were recorded across the livelihood zones.

• Milk production recorded a decrease during the month under review.

Access indicators • Average distance to water sources by households and livestock recorded an increase compared to the previous month.

• Average cattle and goat prices recorded a slight decrease during the month under review compared to the previous month.

• Both maize and beans recorded stability in average prices/kg compared to the previous month.

• Terms of Trade were less favorable during the month under review compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

• The month under review recorded stability in the percentage of children under- five years at risk of malnutrition compared to the previous month.