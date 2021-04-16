Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
• The month under review remained generally dry with high temperatures recorded across the livelihood zones.
• The state of water sources on average ranged between fair to poor across the livelihood zones indicating a below normal situation for this time of the year.
• The county recorded an average of moderate vegetation deficit with some pockets recording depleted vegetation.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
• On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged from fair to poor across the livelihood zone.
• Cases of intra and inter and intra-migration were recorded across the livelihood zones.
• Milk production recorded a decrease during the month under review.
Access indicators
• Average distance to water sources by households and livestock recorded
an increase compared to the previous month.
• Average cattle and goat prices recorded a slight decrease during the month under review compared to the previous month.
• Both maize and beans recorded stability in average prices/kg compared to the previous month.
• Terms of Trade were less favorable during the month under review compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
• The month under review recorded stability in the percentage of children under- five years at risk of malnutrition compared to the previous month.