Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

• The month under review recorded above normal rains skewed to coastal strip.

• On average, the state of water sources was fair across the livelihood zones but below normal for this time of the year.

• The county recorded an average of severe vegetation condition.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

• On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged between fair to good across the livelihood zone.

• Milk production recorded an increased for the month under review.

• In migration for livestock was recorded during the month under review.

Access indicators

• There average distance to water sources by households and livestock recorded an increased.

• Cattle and goat average prices recorded slight increase for the month under review.

• The average maize price recorded an increase compared to the previous month while beans recorded a decrease.

• Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

• The month under review recorded zero percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.

• Some households in the livestock farming zone were in poor food consumption band.

• Households continued to employ various consumption coping strategies as prices of food items were high.