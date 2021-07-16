Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
The month under review recorded some rains compared to the previous month.
The state of water sources on average ranged between fair to poor across the livelihood zones indicating a below normal situation for this time of the year.
The county recorded on average moderate drought with some pockets recording poor to depleted vegetation condition below normal for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged from good to poor across the livelihood zone.
Due to poor rains, maize crop development varied from germination to grain filling. Some farmers were still replanting.
Milk production recorded a decrease during the month under review.
Access indicators
Average distance to water sources by households and livestock recorded an in increase in the month of June compared to the previous month.
Average livestock prices recorded a decrease for the month under review compared to the previous month.
Average maize price recorded stability compared to the previous month while beans recorded an increase.
Terms of Trade recorded a decrease during the month under review compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
- The month under review recorded 0 percent of children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.