Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020
Attachments
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
• The month under review recorded a decrease in amount of rainfall compared to the previous month.
• The state of water sources was good across the livelihood zones.
• Average distance to water sources by households and livestock was below the short term mean at this time of the year.
• Average Vegetation condition remained good across the livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
• On average the livestock body condition was good for all species across the livelihood zone.
• Cases of intra migration was recorded in the livestock farming zones of Ganze and Magarini sub counties during the month under review.
• Average milk production in June was above the short term mean at this time of the year.
• The early planted maize crop condition was good while the late planted was in poor condition.
Access indicators
• Average livestock prices recorded an increase in the month of June.
• Average food (maize and bean) prices recorded some decrease.
• Terms of Trade recorded a slight increase for the month under review compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
• Proportion of children at risk of malnutrition recorded decrease in the month under review.