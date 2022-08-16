Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

• The month under review recorded above normal rains and much of the rains were recorded along the coastal strip.

• On average, the state of water sources was fair across the livelihood zones but below normal for this time of the year.

• The county recorded on average moderate vegetation condition.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

• On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged between fair to good across the livelihood zone.

• Milk production recorded an increased for the month under review.

• Intra-migration for livestock was recorded during the month under review.

Access indicators

• Average distance to water sources by households and livestock remained stable during the month under review.

• Cattle and goat average prices remained stable too during the month under review.

• The average maize and beans price during the month of July remained stable compared to the previous month.

• Stability for Terms of Trade was recorded in July compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

• The month under review recorded zero point one percent children under -five years with moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM)

• Some households in the livestock farming zone were in poor food consumption band.

• Households continued to employ various consumption coping strategies as prices of food items remained high with limited