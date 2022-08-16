Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
• The month under review recorded above normal rains and much
of the rains were recorded along the coastal strip.
• On average, the state of water sources was fair across the livelihood zones but below normal for this time of the year.
• The county recorded on average moderate vegetation condition.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
• On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged between fair to good across the livelihood zone.
• Milk production recorded an increased for the month under review.
• Intra-migration for livestock was recorded during the month under review.
Access indicators
• Average distance to water sources by households and livestock remained stable during the month under review.
• Cattle and goat average prices remained stable too during the month under review.
• The average maize and beans price during the month of July remained stable compared to the previous month.
• Stability for Terms of Trade was recorded in July compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
• The month under review recorded zero point one percent children under -five years with moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM)
• Some households in the livestock farming zone were in poor food consumption band.
• Households continued to employ various consumption coping strategies as prices of food items remained high with limited