Kenya

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

  • The month under review recorded minimal rains compared to the previous month.

  • The state of water sources on average ranged between fair to poor across the livelihood zones indicating a below normal situation for this time of the year.

  • The county recorded on average moderate drought with some pockets recording poor to depleted pastures condition, a below normal situation for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged from fair to poor across the livelihood zone.

  • Season’s crop still in the farms recorded moisture stress.

  • Milk production recorded a decrease during the month under review.

Access indicators

  • Average distance to water sources by households and livestock recorded an in increase in the month of July compared to the previous month.

  • Average livestock prices recorded a decrease for the month under review compared to the previous month.

  • Average maize price remained stable compared to the previous month while beans recorded a decrease.

  • Terms of Trade recorded a decrease during the month under review compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

  • The month under review recorded no cases of children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.

