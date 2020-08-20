Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

• The month under review recorded some rains above long term mean at this time of the year.

• The state of water sources was good across the livelihood zones.

• Average distance to water sources by households and livestock was below the short term mean at this time of the year.

• Average Vegetation condition remained good across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

• On average the livestock body condition was good for all species across the livelihood zone.

• Cases of immigration were recorded in the livestock farming zones of Ganze and Magarini sub counties during the month under review.

• Average milk production in July was above the short term mean at this time of the year.

• The early planted maize crop was in condition while the late planted was in poor condition.

Access indicators

• Average cattle price recorded an increase while average goat prices recorded a decrease.

• Average food prices (maize and beans) remained stable during the month under review compared to the previous month.

• Terms of Trade recorded a slight decrease for the month under review compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

• During the month under review no child from sampled households who was at risk of malnutrition (MAUC<135mm).