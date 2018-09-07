07 Sep 2018

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2018
Download PDF (894.25 KB)

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
- Below normal rains were recorded during the month under review.
- The state of water sources was normal at this time of the year.
- The 3-month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) in July recorded above normal vegetation greenness as compared to the long term mean at this time of the year.

Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition remained good for all livestock species across the all livelihood zones.
- Milk production recorded a decreased in July.
- Harvesting of rain fed crops was recorded during the month under review.

Access Indicators
- Milk consumption recorded a decrease in July.
- The average household distances one way to water sources recorded a decrease.
- The average distance to water sources for livestock recorded some slightly increase compared to the previous month.
- The average food prices recorded a decrease during the month under review.
- The Terms of Trade were above the long term mean in the month of July.

Utilization Indicators
- The number of sampled children under five at risk of malnutrition in the County remained stable in July compared to the previous month.
- Significant number of sampled households recorded acceptable food consumption.

