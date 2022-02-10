Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
• The month under review recorded above little to no rains compared to normal.
• On average, the state of water sources was fair across the livelihood zones as most dams and pans recorded some recharge during the month under review.
• The county recorded on average Moderate drought condition.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
• On average the livestock body condition for all species was fair across the livelihood zone.
• Milk production recorded an increased for the month under review.
• No migration was recorded during the month under review.
Access indicators
• There was an increase in average distance to water sources by households and livestock for the month under review.
• Average livestock prices recorded an increase for the month under review.
• The average maize price recorded an increase compared to last month.
• Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
• The month under review recorded zero point seven percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.
• Some households in the livestock farming zone were in poor food consumption band.
• Households continued to employ various consumption coping strategies as food security remained strained.