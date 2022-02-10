Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

• The month under review recorded above little to no rains compared to normal.

• On average, the state of water sources was fair across the livelihood zones as most dams and pans recorded some recharge during the month under review.

• The county recorded on average Moderate drought condition.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

• On average the livestock body condition for all species was fair across the livelihood zone.

• Milk production recorded an increased for the month under review.

• No migration was recorded during the month under review.

Access indicators

• There was an increase in average distance to water sources by households and livestock for the month under review.

• Average livestock prices recorded an increase for the month under review.

• The average maize price recorded an increase compared to last month.

• Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

• The month under review recorded zero point seven percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.

• Some households in the livestock farming zone were in poor food consumption band.

• Households continued to employ various consumption coping strategies as food security remained strained.