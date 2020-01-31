Kenya

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

  • The county recorded some rains in January.
  • On average, the state of water sources was good following the short rains recharge across the livelihood zones.
  • The vegetation condition was good following enhanced rejuvenation during the short-rains season.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)**
*Production indicators

  • On average, the livestock body condition was good across the livelihood zones for all species.
  • Milk production recorded an increase compared to the previous month.
  • Main activity in January was maize crop harvest.

Access indicators

  • Terms of Trade recorded an increase in month under review compared to the previous month.
  • Average distances to the water sources for households recorded some decrease while for livestock remained stable.
  • Average food price remained high for the month under review.

Utilization indicators

  • On average the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition recorded a decrease in January compared to the previous month.
  • Households’ food consumption continued to improve.

