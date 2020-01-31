Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
- The county recorded some rains in January.
- On average, the state of water sources was good following the short rains recharge across the livelihood zones.
- The vegetation condition was good following enhanced rejuvenation during the short-rains season.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)**
*Production indicators
- On average, the livestock body condition was good across the livelihood zones for all species.
- Milk production recorded an increase compared to the previous month.
- Main activity in January was maize crop harvest.
Access indicators
- Terms of Trade recorded an increase in month under review compared to the previous month.
- Average distances to the water sources for households recorded some decrease while for livestock remained stable.
- Average food price remained high for the month under review.
Utilization indicators
- On average the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition recorded a decrease in January compared to the previous month.
- Households’ food consumption continued to improve.