Kenya

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

  • The month under review recorded above normal rains compared to normal.

  • On average, the state of water sources was fair across the livelihood zones as most dams and pans recorded some recharge during the month under review.

  • The county recorded on average extreme drought condition.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged from fair to poor across the livelihood zone.

  • Milk production recorded an increased for the month under review.

  • No migration was recorded during the month under review.

Access indicators

  • There was a decrease in average distance to water sources by households and livestock for the month under review.

  • Average livestock prices recorded an increase for the month under review.

  • The average maize price recorded a decrease compared to last month.

  • Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

  • The month under review recorded zero point seven percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.

  • Some households in the livestock farming zone were in poor food consumption band.

  • Households continued to employ various consumption coping strategies as food security remained strained.

