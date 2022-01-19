Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
The month under review recorded above normal rains compared to normal.
On average, the state of water sources was fair across the livelihood zones as most dams and pans recorded some recharge during the month under review.
The county recorded on average extreme drought condition.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged from fair to poor across the livelihood zone.
Milk production recorded an increased for the month under review.
No migration was recorded during the month under review.
Access indicators
There was a decrease in average distance to water sources by households and livestock for the month under review.
Average livestock prices recorded an increase for the month under review.
The average maize price recorded a decrease compared to last month.
Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
The month under review recorded zero point seven percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.
Some households in the livestock farming zone were in poor food consumption band.
Households continued to employ various consumption coping strategies as food security remained strained.