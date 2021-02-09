Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

• The month under review recorded some rain during the first and second dekads as the OND season came to an end.

• The state of water sources on average ranged between fair to good across the livelihood zones but below normal for this time of the year..

• The county recorded an average of above normal vegetation condition with some pockets recording fair to poor condition.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

• On average the livestock body condition ranged from fair to good for all species across the livelihood zone.

• Cases of intra-migration were recorded in the livestock farming zones of Ganze and Magarini sub counties during the month under review.

• There was a slight increase in average milk production which was below the short term mean at this time of the year.

• Cassava crop in good condition, maize crop recording moisture stress across the livelihood zones.

Access indicators

• Average cattle and goat prices recorded some increase during the month under review compared to the previous month.

• Average maize prices/kg recorded a slight decrease with beans recording an increase in average price/kg compared to the previous month.

• Terms of Trade recorded an increase for the month under review compared to the previous month.

Utilization indicators

• The month under review recorded stability in the percentage of children under- five at risk of malnutrition compared to the previous month.