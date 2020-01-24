Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
The month of December recorded high amount of rains above long term mean at this time of the year.
Vegetation condition continued to record an improvement across the livelihood zones.
The state of water sources continued to improve due to recharge of surface water sources.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Weeding and spraying were the main cropping activities during the month under review
Livestock body condition was good across the zones.
Milk production recorded a decrease compared to the previous month
Access indicators
Milk consumption recorded a slight decrease.
Average distances to the water sources for households recorded minimal decrease while for livestock remained stable.
Average food price remained high and expected to remain high till next good crop harvest.
Terms of Trade recorded an increase in the month of December.
Utilization indicators
On average the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition showed an improvement compared to the previous month.
Households’ food consumption ranged between poor and acceptable with some parts of the county recording a high number at borderline.