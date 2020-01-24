24 Jan 2020

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

  • The month of December recorded high amount of rains above long term mean at this time of the year.

  • Vegetation condition continued to record an improvement across the livelihood zones.

  • The state of water sources continued to improve due to recharge of surface water sources.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • Weeding and spraying were the main cropping activities during the month under review

  • Livestock body condition was good across the zones.

  • Milk production recorded a decrease compared to the previous month

Access indicators

  • Milk consumption recorded a slight decrease.

  • Average distances to the water sources for households recorded minimal decrease while for livestock remained stable.

  • Average food price remained high and expected to remain high till next good crop harvest.

  • Terms of Trade recorded an increase in the month of December.

Utilization indicators

  • On average the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition showed an improvement compared to the previous month.

  • Households’ food consumption ranged between poor and acceptable with some parts of the county recording a high number at borderline.

