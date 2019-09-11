Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
The month of August recorded some rains with uneven spatial distribution as areas of Ganze and Magarini sub counties remained extremely dry.
The state of water sources was below normal at this time of the year with some parts recoding dry pans and water trucking.
The county average vegetation condition was normal with some pockets in the livestock farming zone recording poor to depleted pasture condition and cases of outmigration.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
On average the Livestock body condition in August was fair for all species with areas of Livestock farming zone recording poor body condition for cattle.
Some areas in the livestock-farming zone recorded poor body condition as pasture and water stress increased.
Milk production recorded an increase compared to the previous month mainly in the Mixed Farming zone of Malindi sub county
Access indicators
Milk consumption recorded an increase mainly in the Mixed Farming zone of Malindi sub county
Average distances to the water sources both for livestock and households recorded an increase and project to increase as dry spell period continued.
Average food price remained high and expected to remain high due to high demand attributed to poor 2019 long rains season.
Terms of trade recorded remained stable in August.
-Utilization indicators-
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition as recorded a slight increase as household food security declined
Household’s food consumption ranged between poor and acceptable with some parts of the county hard hit.