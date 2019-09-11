11 Sep 2019

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

  • The month of August recorded some rains with uneven spatial distribution as areas of Ganze and Magarini sub counties remained extremely dry.

  • The state of water sources was below normal at this time of the year with some parts recoding dry pans and water trucking.

  • The county average vegetation condition was normal with some pockets in the livestock farming zone recording poor to depleted pasture condition and cases of outmigration.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • On average the Livestock body condition in August was fair for all species with areas of Livestock farming zone recording poor body condition for cattle.

  • Some areas in the livestock-farming zone recorded poor body condition as pasture and water stress increased.

  • Milk production recorded an increase compared to the previous month mainly in the Mixed Farming zone of Malindi sub county

Access indicators

  • Milk consumption recorded an increase mainly in the Mixed Farming zone of Malindi sub county

  • Average distances to the water sources both for livestock and households recorded an increase and project to increase as dry spell period continued.

  • Average food price remained high and expected to remain high due to high demand attributed to poor 2019 long rains season.

  • Terms of trade recorded remained stable in August.

-Utilization indicators-

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition as recorded a slight increase as household food security declined

  • Household’s food consumption ranged between poor and acceptable with some parts of the county hard hit.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.