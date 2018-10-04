Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought situation and phase classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
Below normal rains were recorded during the month under review.
The state of water sources was normal at this time of the year.
The 3-month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) in August recorded above normal vegetation greenness as compared to the long term mean at this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Livestock body condition remained good for all livestock species across the all livelihood zones.
Milk production recorded an increase during the month under review.
Harvesting of rain fed crops was recorded during the month under review.
Access indicators
Average milk consumption recorded an increase in month of August.
The average household distances one way to water sources recorded an increase.
The average distance to water sources for livestock recorded an increase compared to the previous month and higher than the long term mean.
The average food prices recorded a decrease during the month under review.
The Terms of Trade were above the long term mean in the month of August.
Utilization indicators
The number of sampled children under five at risk of malnutrition in the County recorded some increase compared to the previous month.
Significant number of sampled households across the livelihood zones recorded acceptable food consumption.