Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Drought situation and phase classification

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

The 3-month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) in August recorded above normal vegetation greenness as compared to the long term mean at this time of the year.

The state of water sources was normal at this time of the year.

Below normal rains were recorded during the month under review.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

Harvesting of rain fed crops was recorded during the month under review.

Milk production recorded an increase during the month under review.

Livestock body condition remained good for all livestock species across the all livelihood zones.

Access indicators

Average milk consumption recorded an increase in month of August.

The average household distances one way to water sources recorded an increase.

The average distance to water sources for livestock recorded an increase compared to the previous month and higher than the long term mean.

The average food prices recorded a decrease during the month under review.