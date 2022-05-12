Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
• The month under review recorded slightly below normal rains.
• On average, the state of water sources was fair across the livelihood zones but below normal for this time of the year.
• The county recorded an average of moderate vegetation condition.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
• On average the livestock body condition for all species ranged between fair to good across the livelihood zone.
• Milk production recorded a decreased for the month under review.
• No livestock migration was recorded during the month under review.
Access indicators
• There average distance to water sources by households and livestock recorded an increased.
• Cattle and goat average prices recorded slight decrease for the month under review.
• The average maize price recorded a slight increase compared to the previous month.
• Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.
Utilization indicators
• The month under review recorded zero point four percent children under -five years at risk of malnutrition.
• Some households in the livestock farming zone were in poor food consumption band.
• Households continued to employ various consumption coping strategies as food security remained strained.