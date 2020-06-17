Kenya
Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
• The month under review recorded some significant amount of rainfall compared to the previous month much more than the long term mean.
• The state of water sources was good across the livelihood zones.
• Vegetation condition remained good in all the sub counties.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
• Minimal water and pasture stress thus average livestock body condition ranged between good to fair across the livelihood zones for all species.
• No livestock migration was recorded.
• Maize crop and cassava so far in good condition.
Access indicators
• Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.
• Average distances to the water sources for households and livestock recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.
• Average maize and beans prices per kilo recorded an increase.
Utilization indicators
• Household food security continued to decrease across the livelihood zones.