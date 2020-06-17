Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

• The month under review recorded some significant amount of rainfall compared to the previous month much more than the long term mean.

• The state of water sources was good across the livelihood zones.

• Vegetation condition remained good in all the sub counties.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

• Minimal water and pasture stress thus average livestock body condition ranged between good to fair across the livelihood zones for all species.

• No livestock migration was recorded.

• Maize crop and cassava so far in good condition.

Access indicators

• Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.

• Average distances to the water sources for households and livestock recorded a decrease compared to the previous month.

• Average maize and beans prices per kilo recorded an increase.

Utilization indicators

• Household food security continued to decrease across the livelihood zones.