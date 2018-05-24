Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)

- Above normal precipitation was recorded during the month.

- Forage condition was generally good across all the livelihood zones with improving trend.

- The 3-month vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above normal during the month under review.

Production Indicators

- Livestock body condition was good for all livestock species during the month.

- Milk production was above normal during the month.

- In migration of livestock was reported in Magarini Sub County.

- No harvesting of crops reported during the month.

Access Indicators

- Milk consumption was above normal at households during the month under review.

- The average distances one way to water sources for households and livestock were below normal average at this time of the year.

- Food prices remain stable during the month.

- The Terms of Trade were above normal for the month under review.

Utilization Indicators

- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition recorded a decreased from previous month and below the long term mean.