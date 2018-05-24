24 May 2018

Kilifi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018
Biophysical Indicators (Environmental indicators)
- Above normal precipitation was recorded during the month.
- Forage condition was generally good across all the livelihood zones with improving trend.
- The 3-month vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above normal during the month under review.

Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition was good for all livestock species during the month.
- Milk production was above normal during the month.
- In migration of livestock was reported in Magarini Sub County.
- No harvesting of crops reported during the month.

Access Indicators
- Milk consumption was above normal at households during the month under review.
- The average distances one way to water sources for households and livestock were below normal average at this time of the year.
- Food prices remain stable during the month.
- The Terms of Trade were above normal for the month under review.

Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition recorded a decreased from previous month and below the long term mean.

