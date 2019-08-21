21 Aug 2019

Kenyan Village Coping With Climate Change

Report
from Trócaire
Published on 20 Aug 2019 View Original

Being a farmer in a part of the world that is severely affected by climate change is very difficult. Pauline Karimi, 54, lives in an area that is recovering from a year-long drought. But despite this, her village is covered in green vegetation and farms. Pauline tells us how the help of Trócaire supporters has made this possible.

In the midst of recovering from a deadly drought that took hold of the area for the last year, Pauline’s beautiful home sits in the middle of her now very green farm.

“But it didn’t look this good last year,” she says. The drought, she tells us is one of the worst they have ever had.

Pauline’s village is deep in the Tharaka county of Kenya. In the past, they had been able to rely on rains to allow their crops to grow, but increasingly prolonged droughts due to climate change has meant regular access to water was becoming impossible.

“Last year during the drought, we went to bed hungry because we lacked food and money,” she said. “But thankfully that is now a thing of the past.”

Working together

Along with her husband, she is one of many farmers who took part in a project delivered by Caritas Meru who are working to help people in the area to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Supported by Trócaire, the project brought the local farmers together where they worked to dig trenches, a borehole and a pipe system throughout the village. They were also trained on how to build their own pond as well as ways to conserve water.

This project has changed Pauline’s life. She explained: “My pond has helped me to have a constant supply of water on my farm, hence why I am able to grow so many different kinds of crops.”

On her farm, she has grown millet; sorghum; green grams; onions and cowpeas. She has also implemented a drip irrigation system that allows for effective watering of the plants while conserving as much water as possible.

“I never thought it was possible to produce half of the crops I now have from my farm. We no longer have to worry about food since I am able to grow vegetables that has a constant water supply from the pond,” said Pauline.

The group also has a saving scheme and are able to take loans which they pay back over time. Pauline used one such loan to also venture into fish farming in her pond which helps her to bring in additional income.

“I am glad we can now sell the produce from our farm including the fish because it is less pressure for our children who have their own families to feed. Life is much better,” she said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.