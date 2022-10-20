Kenya WASH Capacity Statement

World Vision’s work in Kenya started in 1974, providing hope and assistance to children and communities. Since then, World Vision Kenya has engaged in WASH activities in a variety of settings—households, communities, schools, healthcare facilities, remote rural settings, urban areas, emergencies, and in fragile contexts.

Today, World Vision Kenya (WVK) operates in 23 of 47 counties. Our community-based approach and 47-year presence in the country give us the longevity and experience to take quality, sustainable WASH interventions to scale. Read about our impact, goals and approaches for WASH programming in the country.